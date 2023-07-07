Court Hears Accusation: Kevin Spacey Allegedly Exploited His Homosexuality as a Cover for Inappropriate Conduct

As the man testified on Thursday, Mr. Gibbs confronted him: “I’m going to suggest there are quite a number of things that you told police that are completely untrue.”

When questioned by Patrick Gibbs KC, Spacey’s lawyer, the complainant referred to the incident as “horrific” and confessed to feeling subhuman as a result.

Prior to this incident, jurors heard how Spacey, who reeked of alcohol, forcefully grabbed the man at a West End theatre like a striking cobra.

The witness expressed incredulity towards Spacey’s insensitivity, particularly regarding his decision to come out as gay, which the victim perceived as failing to take responsibility for his actions.

During the trial at Southwark Crown Court, the alleged victim of Kevin Spacey shared his feelings of being “belittled” and “worthless” after the actor bombarded him with repulsive sexual comments in the mid-2000s.

Mr. Gibbs proceeded, asking, “I’m not going to repeat all the words, but you describe a relentless barrage of vile language coming from him to you. Do you stand by that?”

Challenged by Mr. Gibbs, who claimed that it was “completely untrue,” the complainant replied, “You can suggest it, but respectfully, you weren’t there.”

Continuing, Mr. Gibbs stated: “Mr. Spacey, you told the police, looked like he had been up all night.”

The witness firmly answered, “Yes, 100 percent.” Mr. Gibbs then argued that this was false, and the man retorted, “With the greatest of respect, you weren’t there, but I was, and it was horrific. I have never experienced anyone speaking to me in such a way.”

When asked why no one witnessed the alleged fifteen to twenty minutes of offensive remarks, the man explained, “I think it’s the notion of ‘hiding in plain sight.’ It was like a machine gun, an unending torrent. I have never been spoken to like that before, and it made me feel so degraded.”