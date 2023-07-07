Court Hears Accusation: Kevin Spacey Allegedly Exploited His Homosexuality as a Cover for Inappropriate Conduct

During the trial at Southwark Crown Court, the alleged victim of Kevin Spacey shared his feelings of being “belittled” and “worthless” after the actor bombarded him with repulsive sexual comments in the mid-2000s.
The witness expressed incredulity towards Spacey’s insensitivity, particularly regarding his decision to come out as gay, which the victim perceived as failing to take responsibility for his actions.
Prior to this incident, jurors heard how Spacey, who reeked of alcohol, forcefully grabbed the man at a West End theatre like a striking cobra.
When questioned by Patrick Gibbs KC, Spacey’s lawyer, the complainant referred to the incident as “horrific” and confessed to feeling subhuman as a result.
As the man testified on Thursday, Mr. Gibbs confronted him: “I’m going to suggest there are quite a number of things that you told police that are completely untrue.”
Continuing, Mr. Gibbs stated: “Mr. Spacey, you told the police, looked like he had been up all night.”
The witness responded, “That was my opinion, he appeared disheveled and smelled of alcohol.”
Challenged by Mr. Gibbs, who claimed that it was “completely untrue,” the complainant replied, “You can suggest it, but respectfully, you weren’t there.”
Mr. Gibbs proceeded, asking, “I’m not going to repeat all the words, but you describe a relentless barrage of vile language coming from him to you. Do you stand by that?”
The witness firmly answered, “Yes, 100 percent.” Mr. Gibbs then argued that this was false, and the man retorted, “With the greatest of respect, you weren’t there, but I was, and it was horrific. I have never experienced anyone speaking to me in such a way.”
When asked why no one witnessed the alleged fifteen to twenty minutes of offensive remarks, the man explained, “I think it’s the notion of ‘hiding in plain sight.’ It was like a machine gun, an unending torrent. I have never been spoken to like that before, and it made me feel so degraded.”
The witness continued, “No one has the right to invade your personal space or touch you in that manner—no one. It is unfathomable for someone to do that to another human being. But it absolutely happened.”
The man revealed that he did not come forward earlier due to societal circumstances predating the Me Too movement. He feared being labeled a troublemaker had he made the claims at that time.
Described by the prosecution as a “sexual bully,” 63-year-old Spacey faces trial for alleged sex offenses against four men spanning from 2001 to 2013.
In January, the defendant pled not guilty to three counts of indecent assault, three counts of sexual assault, and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.
Additionally, the two-time Academy Award winner denied four additional charges of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.
Denial of responsibility! SamacharCentrl is an automatic aggregator of Global media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessary action within 24 hours.