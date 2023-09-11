COVID And Working From Home Made Starfield Development “Very, Very Slow,” Todd Howard Says

Starfield game director Todd Howard has commented on how the global COVID-19 pandemic impacted the development of the sci-fi RPG. Speaking to The Washington Post, Howard said when developers shifted to a work-from-home setup in early 2020, this made production on Starfield “very, very slow.”

Not only were the team members crafting Starfield the game, but also the new technology underpinning it. Starfield was originally set for release in November 2022, but the game later got pushed to September 2023. Howard said when the team chose the November 2022 date, it did so knowing they had “lots of buffer” built into it.



You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Size: 640 × 360 480 × 270 Want us to remember this setting for all your devices? Sign up or Sign in now! Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos. This video has an invalid file format. Sorry, but you can’t access this content! Please enter your date of birth to view this video January February March April May June July August September October November December 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Year 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001 2000 1999 1998 1997 1996 1995 1994 1993 1992 1991 1990 1989 1988 1987 1986 1985 1984 1983 1982 1981 1980 1979 1978 1977 1976 1975 1974 1973 1972 1971 1970 1969 1968 1967 1966 1965 1964 1963 1962 1961 1960 1959 1958 1957 1956 1955 1954 1953 1952 1951 1950 1949 1948 1947 1946 1945 1944 1943 1942 1941 1940 1939 1938 1937 1936 1935 1934 1933 1932 1931 1930 1929 1928 1927 1926 1925 1924 1923 1922 1921 1920 1919 1918 1917 1916 1915 1914 1913 1912 1911 1910 1909 1908 1907 1906 1905 1904 1903 1902 1901 1900 By clicking ‘enter’, you agree to GameSpot’s



Terms of Use and

Privacy Policy enter Now Playing: Firearms Expert Reacts to Starfield’s Guns

However, Howard acknowledged that, “As things moved on, we were off by a percentage, and a percentage when it comes to the scale of this game turns out to be a lot of time.” Of the delay to September 2023, Howard said, “We felt it was the right thing to do to give us the time we required.”

Howard also shed some light on content that did not make it into Starfield, including a recreation of the nuclear wasteland from Washington D.C. from Fallout 3. “We talked about it,” Howard said.

According to the report, Bethesda had “hundreds of plans” for Starfield that didn’t make it into the final product. “Oh, we planned, and those plans went out the window,” Howard said. “We knew we were going to rewrite parts of the engine, so we started building technology for the planets and the outer space stuff on our previous engine and renderer.”

Starfield got off to a good start, reaching 1 million concurrent players on launch day and 6 million total players as of September 7. Launch is just the beginning for Starfield, as Bethesda plans to support the game with at least one expansion, Shattered Space, in the future.

Starfield is out now for everyone on Xbox and PC, and on iPhone and Android through streaming. Players have discovered that having sex every day is a good way to level up and how to print infinite money. It’s also been discovered that Starfield has really good potato physics.