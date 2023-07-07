Creating a Diverse Supplier Network in the Automotive Industry

During his upbringing, Lorron James, CEO of James Group, never imagined joining the family business. However, as time went on, he became dedicated to carrying on the company’s pioneering legacy.

Originally established as O-J Transport Co., James Group initially specialized in transporting beer and auto parts. Founded by John A. James in 1971, the company has expanded its services over the years to include logistics, supply chain management, and e-commerce services.

John A. James started O-J Transport while working for Chrysler Corp., alongside his uncle Calvin Outlaw. In 1978, James left his job at Chrysler to focus full-time on the trucking business. Around that time, he and Outlaw acquired 23 used trucks to build their fleet, as reported by Crain’s Detroit Business, a publication related to Automotive News.

Obtaining O-J Transport’s 48-state and international operating authority proved to be a lengthy legal battle at the federal and state levels, according to the company.

John A. James holds the distinction of being “the first African American whose company was issued broad operating authority to transport automotive parts and other commodities in Michigan,” as stated on the James Group website.

Today, the group’s roster of clients includes Ford, GM, Stellantis, and Toyota.

In 2007, James joined the company, two years after graduating from Arizona State University, where he played football. Despite his lifelong passion for sports, he felt compelled to return to Detroit and uphold the family’s legacy.

Shortly after starting his job, on his second day, James asked his father where his office was located. To his surprise, his father jokingly pointed to a forklift in a warehouse and said that was his office. Looking back, James acknowledges that asking that question was one of the biggest mistakes of his career.

Thus, he began his journey operating a forklift and eventually took on various roles within the company. From truck driver and dispatcher to plant manager and marketing and sales positions, James has experienced a wide range of responsibilities. In 2018, he assumed the role of CEO at James Group, which comprises multiple subsidiaries.

Renaissance Global Logistics, which handles export consolidation for Ford, ships to 16 countries worldwide. James mentioned that Renaissance has been one of the pioneering minority suppliers for Ford since 1971. Additionally, the company provides logistics services for Stellantis and GM.

Five Crowns Trucking operates between its customer’s sequencing centers and two Stellantis manufacturing plants.

Through a joint venture with Toyota Tsusho America, Magnolia Automotive Services operates a tire and wheel assembly operation for the Toyota Corolla in Tupelo, Miss., and for two crossover vehicles for Toyota and Mazda in Huntsville, Ala.

“Our business is highly diversified,” James explained. “While automotive remains our primary focus, we offer unique services tailored to each of our customers.”

John E. James, CEO of Renaissance, is Lorron James’ brother and also serves as the U.S. Representative for Michigan’s 10th Congressional District. Their sister, Keri James, is the founder and director of the philanthropic John A. James Foundation.

According to James, aspiring young entrepreneurs aiming to enter the automotive industry should be prepared to adapt and make necessary adjustments. He emphasized the importance of surrounding oneself with a capable and supportive team.

“You don’t have to have everything figured out,” he advised. “Even with a game plan, interruptions are inevitable, and that’s perfectly fine. It’s more about the people you surround yourself with than what you do.”