Creative Director Emile Morel, aged 40, of ‘Beyond Good & Evil 2’ sadly passes away

Emile Morel, a renowned game designer and creative director of Beyond Good & Evil 2 at Ubisoft, tragically passed away at the age of 40.

The news of Morel’s untimely death was first reported by IGN, citing two LinkedIn posts shared by his close friends and colleagues. Monique Gabrielle Shrager, lead writer at developer Lightspeed LA, expressed her deep sadness over the loss, describing Morel as a cherished colleague and highlighting their successful collaborations on several great games, including Beyond Good and Evil 2. She emphasized that Morel’s pride in the game, the Space Monkeys, and his teammates would be greatly missed.

Emile Morel began his illustrious career at Eden Games, where he made significant contributions as a game and level designer. He played a vital role in the pre-production of Alone in the Dark for PC and Xbox 360, as well as in the development of Alone in the Dark: Inferno for PlayStation 3 and Test Drive Unlimited as one of the senior game designers at Eden Games during the late noughties.

In 2009, Morel joined Ubisoft and made notable contributions to the critically acclaimed Rayman Legends and Rayman Fiesta Run. He initially served as the associate creative director for the highly anticipated Beyond Good & Evil 2, and later took on the role of creative director after Jean-Marc Geffroy’s departure.

Ubisoft Montpellier producer Greg Hermittant paid tribute to Morel, expressing gratitude for their partnership and praising his caring and supportive nature. Hermittant fondly remembered their time working together on projects like Rayman Legends, cherishing their private jokes and imitations. Hermittant assured Morel that his work would be continued.