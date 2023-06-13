Creator of ‘Monkey Island’ kept in the dark about ‘Sea of Thieves’ crossover

Microsoft’s Sea of Thieves is set to release a new downloadable content featuring some classic characters from Monkey Island, however, the creator of the franchise, Ron Gilbert, was unaware of the development. The Legend of Monkey Island DLC will have three chapters, with the first one coming out on July 20, 2023. Gilbert confirmed on Mastodon that this collaboration happened “behind his back” without any prior notice. Gilbert is known for being the director, co-designer, and co-writer behind The Secret of Monkey Island, which launched in 1990, and Return to Monkey Island, which revitalized the franchise’s story. The upcoming Sea of Thieves DLC heavily borrows from the first two Monkey Island games, both of which Gilbert was largely responsible for. The new DLC will allow players to meet iconic characters such as Guybrush Threepwood, Elaine, LeChuck, Murray the Demonic Talking Skull, and free exploratory versions of Melee Island and Monkey Island. The new content is set in the Sea of the Damned, so players will not face any interruption from other players as they solve puzzles in a point-and-click style adapted for Sea of Thieves’ first-person view.





