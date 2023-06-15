Cruise Passengers Advised to Leave Prohibited Items at Home: Violators Will Not Be Allowed Onboard

Cruise aficionados should be aware that there are certain items that are not permitted onboard the vessel. According to James Cole, the founder and managing director of Panache Cruises, there is an expected surge in cruise travels this summer as more holidaymakers explore the far-flung corners of the world on a cruise. Both experienced and novice cruisers are showing a significant intent to cruise this summer, as per data from customers and the Cruise Lines International Association. However, each cruise line varies in their approach to prohibited items, which makes it essential for guests to check the rules with their cruise line before embarking on their voyage.

Inflatable pool toys such as crocodiles or pool floats are not allowed onboard most cruise ships with a pool. While inflatable armbands for children are acceptable, they must be deflated at the time of boarding. Buoyancy aids may be allowed on some ships, but it is always recommended to check beforehand. Cruise ship pools are typically small and unable to accommodate inflatables anyway, so swimming without them won’t be a hindrance to your fun.

Planning a special occasion onboard? Make sure to leave the helium balloons at home, as they are prohibited. However, some ships offer rose petals, decorations, or wine coolers for guests to celebrate their special moments. You may also be able to purchase balloons from the cruise line or request crew assistance in preparing the room.

Extension leads are also prohibited on most cruise ships for safety reasons. Modern vessels offer a range of outlets, including ones with USB charging ports that can handle multiple devices. Guests can bring their own adapters and can inquire about onboard outlets from their cruise line.

To sum up, before embarking on a fantastic sea voyage, it is best to familiarize yourself with your cruise line’s guidelines and restrictions, as each one differs. By doing so, you can avoid unnecessary complications and enjoy a fantastic cruise experience.





