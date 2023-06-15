Cudlitz Now a Regular in 7-Part Series

Category: CW, TV Preview, Trailer | Tags: Preview, Season 4, Superman & Lois, The CW

Unfortunately, Dylan Walsh, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wolé Parks, Tayler Buck & Sofia Hasmik will not be returning to Superman & Lois season 4.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Superman & Lois, starring Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch, would be renewed for a fourth season consisting of 10 episodes. The renewal is great news, but there are some concerning details about the deal. The new season comes at the cost of some episodes as well as a reduction in the cast. Departing from the series are Dylan Walsh, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wolé Parks, Tayler Buck, and Sofia Hasmik, although there is hope that they may reprise their characters in a guest-starring or recurring role. Returning for season four are Hoechlin, Tulloch, Michael Bishop, and Alex Garfin. Additionally, Michael Cudlitz has been promoted to a series regular, according to Deadline.

Superman & Lois: The Deal in Detail

Warner Bros. Television proposed a reduced license fee deal to The CW that would result in a lower financial stake for the television network, but still work for the studio. However, this meant that returning shows should expect budget cuts that may impact production and casting. According to reports, the number of series regular and supporting cast members may be reduced, and cast options are set to expire soon. The network is expected to share some of the streaming rights to Superman & Lois, which is currently available on Max. The biggest concern is that the series may shift its focus towards its core premise as a family drama, potentially deviating from its superhero roots.

