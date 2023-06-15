Current Top Choices for Cash ISAs, Easy Access, and Fixed Term Savings Accounts: Best Savings Rates Today

Amidst 12 consecutive Base Rate hikes and the possibility of more in the near future, high street banks and building societies have been raising interest rates across different products to provide better returns to savers. Lucinda O’Brien, a prominent savings expert, has compiled a list of the top interest rates available today across several savings accounts.

According to Ms O’Brien, the interest rates on savings accounts continue to grow this week with an increase in both variable and fixed rates. The highest easy access savings accounts now offer a rate of 4% and are provided by Coventry Building Society and The West Brom, although they come with restrictions, allowing only a certain number of withdrawals per year.

Ms O’Brien also pointed out that the top fixed-rate bonds are still above 5%, with Recognise Bank leading with a three-year fixed-rate bond at 5.4% AER. However, it must be noted that this rate comes with a cost as the savings cannot be accessed until 2026.

Here are the top easy access, fixed-rate and cash ISA accounts available today:

Easy access savings accounts provide more flexibility to savers as they allow both payments and withdrawals with minimal restrictions and a small opening deposit requirement. Currently, Coventry Building Society and West Brom Building Society lead this category with their limited access accounts offering 4% interest rate.

Coventry Building Society’s Four Access Saver (online) requires a minimum deposit of £1 with annual or monthly interest choice available. However, the account allows only four withdrawals every 12 months, with any additional withdrawals subject to a charge equal to 50 days’ interest. West Brom Building Society’s Double Access Account (Issue Two) requires a minimum deposit of £1 with interest payments available annually on March 31 or monthly on the last working day of the month. Account holders can make up to two withdrawals each year with no charge or notice.

Cash ISAs are popular among savers as they allow their money to grow without having to pay tax on the interest above their Personal Savings Allowance (PSA). Principality Building Society’s Online ISA offers an AER of 3.75% and is the top choice for instant access, enabling withdrawals at any time with a minimum deposit of £1.

For those looking for a fixed rate, UBL UK leads the list for one-year and two-year fixed ISAs with AERs of 4.64% and 4.71% available for a minimum deposit of £2,000. However, early withdrawal can incur a charge of 90 days and 180 days’ interest respectively.





