Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 could cook your PC so check your cooling systems, CD Projekt Red says

by

CD Projekt Red is urging PC players to check their cooling systems to avoid overheating ahead of the release of Cyberpunk 2077‘s 2.0 update and Phantom Liberty.

Lead scene programmer Filip Pierściński took to Twitter recently to tell PC players to run checks on their systems, saying that the “workload on CPU 90% on 8 core is expected.”

Follow Google News

 

Reference

Denial of responsibility! Samachar Central is an automatic aggregator of Global media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessary action within 24 hours.
Denial of responsibility! Samachar Central is an automatic aggregator of Global media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessary action within 24 hours.
DMCA compliant image

Leave a Comment