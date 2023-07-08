Cyclone Mocha documented by Copernicus Sentinel-3

contains modified Copernicus Sentinel data (2023), processed by ESA, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO



The Copernicus Sentinel-3 mission has captured a stunning image of Cyclone Mocha, a powerful tropical storm, as it made its way across the Bay of Bengal, heading northeast towards Bangladesh and Myanmar. This image was taken on May 13, 2023, providing valuable insights into this natural phenomenon.

Cyclone Mocha originated in the Indian Ocean and gradually intensified while moving towards the Bay of Bengal. With winds reaching speeds of up to 280 km per hour, Cyclone Mocha stands as one of the strongest storms ever recorded in the North Indian Ocean. In fact, it bears similarities to Cyclone Fani, which hit the same region in May 2019.

Although the cyclone weakened slightly as it approached Myanmar and Bangladesh, it still caused significant destruction upon making landfall on May 14. Thousands of people lost their homes, and infrastructure suffered severe damage. Additionally, croplands were inundated, further exacerbating the impact on local communities.

In response to this natural disaster, both the International Charter Space and Major Disasters and the Copernicus Emergency Mapping Service were activated. These services provided maps based on satellite data to aid civil protection authorities and the international humanitarian community in their emergency response efforts.

The Copernicus Sentinel-3 mission plays a crucial role in observing and monitoring such events. Orbiting satellites provide up-to-date information, allowing for accurate observations and assessments. This data is particularly valuable for ocean and weather forecasting, enabling better preparedness and response strategies.

This specific image was acquired using the Ocean and Land Color Instrument and offers a wide view covering an area of over 2000 km from north to south. The cyclone itself spans more than 1000 km in diameter.

In the cloud-free portion of the image, we can see parts of India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, and even the entire country of Bhutan. The towering snow-capped peaks of the Himalayas, including Mount Everest, the world’s highest mountain, are clearly visible. The Tibetan Plateau, which is part of China, appears in brownish hues due to the absence of vegetation.

Provided by

European Space Agency





