Dad Attributes the Success of His Marriage to His Discreet Affairs.

A 36-year-old man, who prefers to remain anonymous and goes by the name Nate, opened up about his struggles with his sex life and his decision to have extra-marital affairs instead of discussing his desire for a polyamorous relationship with his wife. Nate admits to having had five affairs since tying the knot because he finds sex at home “too vanilla” and laments that he is always the one to initiate sex and create romantic evenings to no avail. He claims that he is happily married but feels unsatisfied with the dull and unexciting sex life he shares with his wife.

His extramarital affairs are typically with married women, and it gives him the “spice” he looks for in the bedroom. Nate meets these women on a dating platform specifically designed to be discreet. He engages with them through web-based chat or video chat apps such as Google Chat during work hours or the late evening. He claims that he doesn’t keep messages on apps or any sexy photos or videos on his phone to avoid getting caught. He also has a separate bank account that he uses for withdrawing cash and paying for dates.

Although Nate had only been in monogamous relationships before his marriage, he only felt guilty about having affairs at the beginning. In an interview with Femail, he stated that he and his wife “are really good friends and spend a lot of quality time together” and that they still have regular sex. Nate has suggested visiting a sex therapist together; however, his wife wasn’t open to the idea.

Nate has attempted to spice things up by purchasing sexy lingerie for his wife and initiating discussions about their fantasies, but they have gone nowhere. He believes that having affairs has allowed him to let off steam and explore his desires with women who share his passion. As a result, he no longer upsets his wife by discussing their sex life.

Although Nate is keen on an open relationship, he would settle for his wife being more curious and inspired about sex and exploring what she does like. He believes that his marriage is still successful because of his infidelity but is very careful not to get too emotionally invested with any of the women he is seeing.

In conclusion, Nate feels that having a good sex life is fundamental to a healthy long-term relationship, and if he found out that his wife was having affairs, he would be annoyed but would see it as an opportunity to have a form of non-monogamy openly and in a mature manner.





