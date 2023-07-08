Dada’s Milestone Birthday: Celebrating Sourav Ganguly’s 51st Year and His Memorable Career Accomplishments

Former Indian cricket captain, Sourav Ganguly, known as the “God of off-side” by Indian head coach Rahul David, celebrates his 51st birthday today. Ganguly, a left-handed batsman, has made significant contributions to the field of cricket and currently serves as the Director of Cricket for the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Exploring the Remarkable Achievements of Former Indian Captain ‘Dada’

1) Sourav Ganguly gained recognition for his unique leadership style throughout his career. In 1996, he made his Test debut against England and quickly made headlines by scoring a century in his first Test at Lord’s. He became the third batsman in history to achieve centuries in each of his first two innings.

2) Ganguly established himself in the One-Day International (ODI) format by winning four consecutive Man of the Match awards in 1997 against Pakistan. During the 1999 World Cup, he played a remarkable innings of 183 runs against Sri Lanka and formed a 318-run partnership with Rahul Dravid.

3) In 2000, Ganguly was appointed as the captain of the Indian cricket team amidst a match-fixing scandal. Under his leadership, the team started grooming new talents.

4) Ganguly led India to the finals of the 2000 ICC Knockout Trophy for the first time. Another milestone came in 2001 when Ganguly’s team defeated Australia 2-1 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. This series witnessed one of the greatest comebacks in Indian cricket history led by VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid.

5) Ganguly’s most memorable moment was when he famously stripped off his shirt on the Lord’s balcony after India’s historic victory against England in the Natwest Trophy finals in 2002.

6) At the age of 48, Ganguly captained India to the World Cup finals in 2003, where they narrowly lost to Australia. In 2004, he also led the team to a Test series victory in Pakistan, which was India’s first on Pakistani soil.

7) Ganguly had a notable controversy with then-coach Greg Chappell in 2005-6, after being left out of the national squad. He played his last Test against Australia in Nagpur in 2008 and participated in the Indian Premier League (IPL) until his retirement from domestic cricket in 2012.

8) Overall, Ganguly played 113 Tests and 311 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) for India. Throughout his international career, he scored a total of 18,575 runs across all formats.

9) Ganguly played a significant role in the introduction of day-night Test cricket in India. His efforts paid off when India played their first-ever day-night Test match against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in 2019.

10) Ganguly captained India in 195 matches across all formats and achieved victory in 97 of them. He later served as the President of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

