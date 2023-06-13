Daily intake of beetroot juice could significantly reduce the risk of heart attack.

Individuals who are at risk of heart problems are advised to consume a healthy and well-balanced diet which is low in saturated fat. Recent research shows that drinking a particular vegetable juice may significantly decrease the risk of heart attack. At the British Cardiovascular Society conference held recently, a team from St Bartholomew’s Hospital and Queen Mary University in London revealed that beetroot juice could help protect against heart attacks and other severe medical emergencies.

The team found that drinking beetroot juice every day for six months after having a stent fitted reduced the chance of angina patients having a heart attack or requiring a repeat procedure. Angina is a medical condition where chest pain occurs due to reduced blood flow to the heart, and it is a warning sign that the individual is at risk of heart disease, heart attack, or stroke. When patients consumed beetroot juice daily, the percentage of angina patients who had a serious heart or circulatory incident dropped from 16 percent to 7.5 percent.

Dr. Krishnaraj Rathod, the trial lead, explained that beetroot juice contains inorganic nitrate, which is found naturally. Experiments conducted in the laboratory suggested that inorganic nitrate would have these effects, and it is encouraging to see such significant improvement for angina patients in the clinic. The patients preferred treatment with beetroot juice because it is a completely natural product with no significant side effects.

Thousands of individuals with coronary heart disease in the UK undergo stent implantation, a percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), to widen one of the blood vessels in the heart. However, around 10 percent of these individuals experience restenosis, where the heart disease symptoms return due to the narrowing of the stented blood vessel, within five years. The researchers hope that by consuming beetroot juice, patients could lower their risk of the stent failing, potentially eliminating the need for coronary bypass surgery.

Professor James Leiper, associate medical director at the British Heart Foundation, commented that stenting is still one of the essential tools against coronary heart disease, but work needs to be done to ensure that every patient benefits from the procedure for an extended period. He added that the trial must be scaled-up to confirm the preliminary observation that beetroot juice can make a difference.

Previous research has also demonstrated the benefits of beetroot juice for the heart due to its nitrate content. A study published in the American Journal of Physiology in 2017 concluded that drinking beetroot juice could lower the risk of heart disease and suggested that the cardiovascular benefits of dietary nitrate would possibly involve a neural contribution.





