Dame Carolyn McCall, ITV CEO, to be questioned by MPs regarding This Morning controversy – Celebrity Updates in Showbiz & TV

On Friday, May 26, Phillip Schofield penned a detailed statement acknowledging his affair with a This Morning employee, which we present to you below.

“I offer this statement via the Daily Mail to whom I have made a personal apology for misleading them, and my lawyer whom I misguided regarding their desire to publish an article about me a few days ago.

First and foremost, I would deeply like to apologize for lying to them, and to numerous others regarding a relationship I had with someone working on This Morning. I did, in fact, have a consensual on-and-off affair with a younger male colleague while on the show. Although I did meet him when he was a teenager and, as he was trying to break into television, I did help him to some extent, it wasn’t until he started working on the show that our relationship progressed into something more. Such a relationship could have been deemed unwise, but was not illegal. However, it is now over.

The disclosure was entirely voluntary on my part, and there was no one ‘forcing’ me out. So far, I am unaware of an injunction or anyone having a problem with my relationship with the colleague whose privacy I am now seeking to shield. He was not dismissed or moved on by any entity or on account of me. I merely obscured certain facts to protect his interests. Unfortunately, my recent departure from This Morning generated suspicion and questions that have been harming him. Therefore, it’s important that I confess now.

I’m well aware that I have deceived my employers at ITV, my colleagues, acquaintances, agents, the media, and the general public, but most tragically, my family, who I’m desperate to make amends with. I’m sincerely sorry for being unfaithful to my wife and for letting them all down.

That being said, I’ve elected to relinquish my position at ITV with immediate effect, including stepping down from the British Soap Awards, which would be my last public commitment. Using this opportunity, I thank ITV for providing me with the incredible chances that I’ve been fortunate to have. I will now reflect on my terrible errors in judgment regarding both engaging in the relationship and then covering it up.

To protect his confidentiality, I have decided to withhold the name of my former colleague. My only hope is that he and his family can now move on with their lives without additional intrusion. This statement is designed to facilitate that and I urge media outlets to respect their privacy. They haven’t done anything wrong, and I request that their privacy is respected.”





Reference