Daniel Craig expresses admiration for two iconic Bond figures who greatly influenced his career | Movies | Entertainment

It’s been nearly two years since the departure of Daniel Craig as James Bond in No Time To Die. Since then, the esteemed Hollywood actor has seldom discussed his remarkable 15-year stint as 007, until this moment. Appearing via video message at the London Action Festival during the presentation of the Moving Target Award for exceptional contributions to action cinema, the 55-year-old actor finally broke his silence. This prestigious accolade was bestowed upon two iconic figures from the Bond franchise, individuals who have closely collaborated with Craig throughout his tenure as the suave spy. In a lavish display of admiration, he hailed both recipients as “two individuals who have significantly influenced my career.”

The esteemed individuals in question are Martin Campbell, director of Casino Royale, and Chris Corbould, Bond’s Special Effects Supervisor. Expressing his gratitude towards the filmmaker behind his debut as 007, Craig stated, “Having you at the helm for Casino Royale provided me with immense confidence. I am deeply thankful for everything. I am incredibly proud of the film we created together.” Regarding Corbould, Craig exclaimed, “Words fail me. You’ve blown me up, set me ablaze – but what has been truly astonishing working alongside you is the privilege of exploring the depths of your imagination. Those moments on the film set have been some of the most joyful experiences in my extensive career.”

The Bond producers themselves paid tribute to Campbell and Corbould through a video message. Michael G Wilson conveyed, “Hey Chris and Martin. We regret that we cannot join you this evening.” Barbara Broccoli added, “Congratulations on your well-deserved recognition, and we genuinely value all the contributions you have made to the Bond Films over the years. You are an essential part of the Bond family.”





Reference