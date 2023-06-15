Daniel Radcliffe is Not Expecting to Appear in the Forthcoming Harry Potter TV Series Cameo

The magical world of Harry Potter is about to return with a TV series adaptation of the renowned novels. However, it seems that the series will not feature the franchise’s leading star, Daniel Radcliffe. During a recent interview with Deadline, Radcliffe shared that he doesn’t think he’ll come back for the upcoming show.

“Certainly, everything I’ve read about the series, they’re starting fresh, so it’d be a bit weird to have me pop in…,” he explained. He added, “Harry Potter was destined to become like Sherlock Holmes. There’s probably an eight-year-old kid out there whose life is going to change in a couple of years, so my brain does go there.”

The series is being developed by Warner Bros. Discovery and has received a 10-year commitment. However, it will feature an entirely new cast and serve as a “faithful adaptation” of the novels. While each season will adapt one of the books, it’s uncertain if the show will span 10 seasons or if it will be modified along the way.

While it’s still too soon to discuss production and release dates, the announcement of a Harry Potter series has generated significant buzz among fans. And while it’s uncertain if Radcliffe will appear in the series, the wizarding world will undoubtedly careen to greatness once again.

