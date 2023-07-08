Data Reveals Alarming Statistics: Over 5% of Residents in UK Town Suffer from Poor Health

In the United Kingdom, the north-south divide has long been acknowledged. While much attention is usually paid to the economic disparities, it is evident that health quality also suffers. Blackburn, located in the North West of England, is a town where many residents struggle with poor health. Data sourced from the Office for National Statistics indicates that during the 2021 census, 7.8 percent of Blackburn with Darwen residents reported being in “bad or very bad” general health. Nationally, the census revealed that 5.4 percent of the population experienced bad or very bad health.

However, within the North West region, this statistic rose to 6.4 percent. Abdul Razaq, the Director of Public Health for Blackburn with Darwen, stated, “We are currently examining the released data from the 2021 Census to ensure that we appropriately address the prevailing health challenges. “The Census 2021 data highlights significant and ongoing health and care challenges faced by our residents. Furthermore, it suggests that since the 2011 Census, more residents have reported being in ‘good’ or ‘very good’ health, while rates of disability and the number of unpaid carers working 50+ hours per week have declined.”

Compared to the previous census conducted in 2011, the proportion of residents in poor health has decreased from 8.9 percent to 7.8 percent. During the same period, the percentage of residents reporting their health as “good” or “very good” increased from 74.1 percent to 77.1 percent. Interestingly, this rate of increase is higher than the national average. Cllr Damian Talbot, Executive Member for Public Health, Prevention, and Wellbeing, emphasized, “We are dedicated to the well-being of all Blackburn with Darwen residents, regardless of their background, ensuring they can lead fulfilling lives and take advantage of the borough’s offerings.

“This is a central focus of our new corporate plan, which outlines our strategies for addressing the health inequalities that were vividly exposed during the COVID-19 pandemic. “We continue to strengthen our partnerships, as collaboration is crucial in tackling health disparities. “Through collaboration with institutions such as the NHS, we will adopt a comprehensive approach to addressing the root causes of ill health and enabling independent living. “Additionally, within the new health and care structures, we are fighting for the necessary resources in our borough.

“We can also address some of our borough’s health challenges through our growth program by fostering prosperity and introducing higher quality housing.” The Department of Health and Social Care is also striving for improved future health outcomes. Their spokesperson stated, “We recently unveiled a major initiative to address regional disparities in health outcomes, aligning with our mission to reduce the gap in healthy life expectancy by 2030. “Significant efforts are already underway in the North East, with the local Integrated Care Board allocating £39 million over the next three years to prevent ill health and tackle health disparities.”





