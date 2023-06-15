Dates for Billie Eilish’s 2022 ‘Happier Than Ever’ World Tour Revealed

Billie Eilish, the youngest-ever Grammy winner, has announced the eagerly-awaited world tour dates to support her forthcoming album, ‘Happier Than Ever.’ The singer/songwriter shared on Friday that her long-delayed arena tour will kick off on February 3 in New Orleans.

The 32-date outing in the United States will run just over two months, concluding in early April and includes two consecutive nights at Madison Square Garden in New York and a show at Newark’s Prudential Center. After a brief break, Eilish will head to Europe for 18 shows in June and early July.

The teenage sensation will perform across multiple cities in the UK and Ireland including London, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Belfast and Dublin in June. The dates will include four shows at London’s famous O2 Arena.

Billie Eilish’s previously announced tour, ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go’ was canceled in December 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The singer was unable to find any alternative solutions at that time.

Meanwhile, Eilish’s highly-anticipated album is set to release on July 30th. The album titled ‘Happier Than Ever’ features nearly 16 tracks, including the previously-released singles ‘Therefore I Am’ and ‘My Future,’ along with her latest release ‘Your Power.’ Notable song titles such as ‘Everybody Dies,’ ‘I Didn’t Change My Number,’ ‘Lost Cause’ and ‘NDA’ are also included on the tracklisting.