David Tennant, Star of Doctor Who, Shares Thoughts on BAFTA Nominations Snub

David Tennant, a renowned actor from the UK, has become a household name due to his exceptional performances in some of Britain’s most popular shows such as Doctor Who and Harry Potter movies. However, despite his successful acting career, David has never won a BAFTA award nor received any nomination for his outstanding performances.
David is widely known for his portrayal of the Doctor in Russell T Davies’ revival of Doctor Who between the years 2005 and 2010, and his performance is still cherished by many fans of the show.
Additionally, David has earned critical acclaim for his work in series such as Broadchurch, Good Omens and Hamlet.
At this year’s BAFTA awards, David engaged in a witty conversation with former co-star Catherine Tate where she expressed her disappointment in being nominated six times without winning any awards.
David shared some interesting details about his early days as an actor, saying, “Then, when I left drama school, I didn’t get a job for about six weeks. I was completely broke with no prospects.”
However, things turned out in his favor, and he started getting numerous gigs to pay his bills. He mentioned filming adverts for early on-demand service, HomeChoice, in 2000, shouting in a beret like Citizen Smith in a tank on Leamington Spa High Street. At the same time, he performed Romeo and Juliet at the RSC in the evenings!
David acknowledged the opportunities that came his way, saying, “I am incredibly lucky to be working consistently, so it would be churlish to get worked up about the rest of it.”
Although David hasn’t received a traditional BAFTA award, he has been recognized for his performances in Doctor Who and The Escape Artist, earning him best actor awards from BAFTA Cymru and BAFTA Scotland, respectively. Similarly, he has received two Emmy Awards for his work in Star Wars: The Clone Wars in 2013 and Des in 2021.
Read his full interview on Radio Times.
