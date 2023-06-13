David Tennant, Star of Doctor Who, Shares Thoughts on BAFTA Nominations Snub

David Tennant, a renowned actor from the UK, has become a household name due to his exceptional performances in some of Britain’s most popular shows such as Doctor Who and Harry Potter movies. However, despite his successful acting career, David has never won a BAFTA award nor received any nomination for his outstanding performances.

David is widely known for his portrayal of the Doctor in Russell T Davies’ revival of Doctor Who between the years 2005 and 2010, and his performance is still cherished by many fans of the show.

Additionally, David has earned critical acclaim for his work in series such as Broadchurch, Good Omens and Hamlet.

At this year’s BAFTA awards, David engaged in a witty conversation with former co-star Catherine Tate where she expressed her disappointment in being nominated six times without winning any awards.

READ MORE: Holly Willoughby changed and I no longer know her, former co-star claims