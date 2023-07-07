Day Two of England vs Australia Third Test: Mitchell Marsh Stuns Cricket Legend Ian Healy with Magnificent Century

Ian Healy, the former Australian wicketkeeper, expressed high praise for Mitchell Marsh and his composed partnership with Travis Head.

After Steve Smith was dismissed at 4-85, Marsh joined Head on the field.

Together, they accumulated 155 runs from 169 deliveries.

“Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh devised a clever solution to counter the speed, swing, and seam of England’s bowlers by attacking them,” Healy stated during an interview with SEN 1170.

“Instead of succumbing to defensive tactics like ducking and weaving or absorbing balls with their bodies, Travis was proactive, showing great agility and commitment. They believed in playing shots and finding gaps,” Healy added.

“Watching their strategic approach is quite captivating.”

“It’s cricket at a fast and exhilarating pace.”

In his first appearance in the baggy green cap since 2019, Marsh showcased an exceptional performance, scoring an impressive 118 runs from an equal number of balls, including 17 fours and four sixes.

This Test match marked Marsh’s third century in his career.

“His hitting was incredible, reminiscent of Ben Stokes’ phenomenal performance at Lord’s last week,” Healy commented.

“Marsh demonstrated a keen ability to quickly assess the length of the ball, maintaining solid footwork throughout the innings.

“His impeccable balance allowed him to confidently lean back and send the ball soaring for sixes.