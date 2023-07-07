DBP Granted P367-M Loan to Iloilo Transport Cooperative

The Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) has provided a loan of P367.7 million to the Metro Iloilo Transport Service Cooperative (MITS Coop) to support their efforts in building a fleet of 148 “modern jeepneys.”

DBP President and CEO Michael de Jesus stated that this loan is part of the bank’s commitment to promoting an efficient, safer, and greener public transportation system in the province.

The funding is being extended through DBP’s Program Assistance to Support Alternative Driving Approaches (Pasada), which is specifically designed to assist in the modernization of the country’s transportation system.

Pasada offers flexible and competitive financing options tailored to the unique needs of accredited transport corporations and cooperatives, such as MITS Coop, which is registered with the Cooperative Development Authority and has 627 members consisting mainly of drivers, jeepney operators, and allied workers.

The loan will be used to finance the acquisition of public utility jeepneys that comply with European vehicle emission standards. These vehicles will serve approximately 33,000 commuters across seven routes in Iloilo City.

DBP’s credit assistance to MITS Coop aligns with the government’s Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUMVP), reinforcing the bank’s commitment to stimulating local businesses in the automobile industry and contributing to the overall development of the transportation sector in the country.

DBP Senior Vice President Carolyn I. Olfindo stated that the bank has already been working with MITS Coop since 2020, supporting their acquisition of 27 modernized jeepney units. The addition of 148 more units will create job opportunities for over 500 individuals in Iloilo.

Since June 2023, DBP has approved 104 accounts under the Pasada program, totaling P8.57 billion in loans, which demonstrates the bank’s tangible contribution to expediting the modernization of the country’s transport sector.

Olfino added that the joint undertaking with MITS Coop signifies a significant step for DBP in assisting transportation cooperatives in embracing public sector transport modernization, which will greatly benefit the bustling and progressive city of Iloilo.

-CSN