DC’s Gargoyle of Gotham: Rafael Grampá Reimagines Batman’s Origins

Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, rafael grampa

Talented and socially conscious comic book creator Rafael Grampá is set to release a brand new series of Batman comic books under DC Comics called “Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham” starting September.

The new series is set to move Batman in an entirely new direction, marking a departure from basic interpretations. According to former DC editor Andy Khouri, “Rafael is a singular talent and takes Batman somewhere he’s never gone before.” With a revisited Batman origin story that delves deep into Bruce Wayne’s alter ego, the series features a storyline where Bruce might permanently abandon his secret identity, a serial killer with roots right inside Batman’s past, and an entirely new group of villains determined to defeat the caped crusader once and for all.

“Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham explores ‘who he is and why he came to be.’ It makes my dream of bringing my own interpretation of Batman to life a reality as I delve into the darkest corners of his essence. I sincerely hope readers enjoy the ride.” – Rafael Grampá

Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham #1 will have variant covers by Grampá, Jim Lee and Matheus Lopes, Frank Miller, David Finch, Priscilla Petraites, and Paul Pope, as well as an entire issue with black-and-white artwork.

Who is Rafael Grampá?

Rafael Grampá got his start as the art director of RBS TV, a subsidiary of Rede Globo in Southern Brazil. Then, he worked as an animation director and concept designer for the animation studio Lobo (Vetor Zero) based in São Paulo. In 2007, Grampá decided to shift focus exclusively on comics. He published “Mesmo Delivery” in 2008. It won the HQ Mix Awards for Best Artist and Best Especial Graphic Novel, and that same year, Grampá, along with Gabriel Bá and Fábio Moon, received an Eisner Award for their self-published anthology “5.” This was a historic accomplishment, as it was the first time the association had awarded Brazilian comic book artists. Since then, Grampá has written various short stories for major players like Marvel and DC Comics, such as “Dear Logan” from the Strange Tales II anthology series and a Batman story for the Batman: Black and White series. Grampá has also directed several short films, such as “Dark Noir” in 2014, an animated film sponsored by Absolut Vodka and released simultaneously in 21 countries, and “Romeo Reboot,” a live-action film loosely based on Shakespeare’s classic Romeo and Juliet. He’s the co-founder of Handquarters, a content development studio and production company, where he directed the live-action film “A Geek Punk Story” in 2017. Grampá also drew covers for Keanu Reeves’ “BRZRKR” series and the sequel to the 1986 DC Comics mini-series, “The Dark Knight Returns,” written by Frank Miller called “The Dark Knight Returns: The Golden Child.”

If you enjoyed this content, please share on social media!





Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!