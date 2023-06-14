Decades-long Search Results in Discovery of HMS Triumph, British WWII Special-Ops Submarine Wreck

Stay up to date with the latest opinions with our Voices Dispatches email Join our free weekly Voices newsletter

The mystery of the long-lost HMS Triumph, a British submarine from World War II, has been solved by Greek diver Kostas Thoctarides. The submarine has proven elusive for almost 25 years, but Thoctarides finally found the wreckage at the bottom of the Aegean Sea, some distance from Greece’s coast. Researchers from countries including Italy, Germany and the UK were involved in locating the vessel.

Thoctarides had to undertake a tough and risky mission to make the discovery. The Triumph was active for two and a half years and completed numerous dangerous tasks such as delivering British intelligence services onto Greek soil and rescuing trapped military personnel looking to escape to Alexandra, Egypt.

The vessel left for its final mission on 26 December 1941. On board was Lieutenant John Huddart and over 60 crew members, who were tasked with returning the submarine to England for repair and maintenance. Following two special operations in the Aegean Sea, the Triumph was last seen on January 9th, 1942. After this date, the ship disappeared, until Thoctarides finally located it.

In a Facebook post, Thoctarides described the sub’s varied operational history, remarking, “The history of the submarine Triumph is multidimensional and unique in maritime history, and is inseparable to national resistance and the secret services that acted in the dark days of occupation.” Videos taken of the site show off the sub’s steering wheel, deck gun, and compass.

An explosion in the sub’s anterior section was likely responsible for sinking the vessel. With a total of 64 people on board, it is believed that all of them passed away, making the site a haunting reminder of the war’s brutality. While the Triumph’s discovery is a significant event for naval history, it also highlights the ongoing search for sunken vessels and their crews from both World War II and earlier conflicts.

Further examples include a vessel carrying 864 Australian soldiers that was torpedoed off the coast of the Philippines during WWII, and a sunken Japanese ship which was also lost during the conflict.