Deepika Padukone poses with Karan Singh Grover and team Fighter

Fans are eagerly anticipating the release of the upcoming film Fighter, which features Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan collaborating for the first time. The movie marks Siddharth Anand’s return to the director’s chair after the success of his previous hits, War and Pathaan. Anil Kapoor is also part of the cast. Now, a fan club shared a picture of Deepika posing with the Fighter team.

A fan club named Deepika Padukone FC took to X and posted a picture featuring Deepika with Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Shaikh and others. According to the post, the picture was taken during the dance shoot rehearsals at YRF studios.

[Pic] Deepika Padukone with Karan Singh Grover & team #Fighter in YRF studios for dance shoot rehearsals

— Deepika Padukone FC (@DeepikaPFC) September 11, 2023







On the occasion of Independence Day, the makers of the film dropped the first look. Sharing the motion poster on social media, Deepika wrote, “A salute to our glorious nation. Happy Independence Day! Fighter in theatres on the eve of India’s 75th Republic Day. #25thJanuary2024. #SpiritOfFighter @s1danand @hrithikroshan @anilskapoor.”





The Fighter Motion poster features a video that displays three fighter jets soaring in the sky. The lead actors, Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, make an appearance one by one, dressed in their Air Force uniforms and holding helmets while sporting sunglasses. The poster concludes with an aerial attack while the famous song Vande Mataram plays in the background.

Fighter is slated to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024, coinciding with Republic Day.

