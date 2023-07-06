Demonweb Pits Unveiled as Neverwinter’s Latest Expansion

Posted in: Dungeons & Dragons, Games, Gearbox Publishing, Neverwinter, Video Games | Tagged: Cryptic Studios, d&d, Demonweb Pits

Gearbox Publishing has unveiled exciting new information about the latest expansion for the D&D-influenced game, Neverwinter. Prepare to embark on a thrilling journey to the Demonweb Pits.

Gearbox Publishing and Cryptic Studios are proud to announce the upcoming expansion for Neverwinter, titled the Demonweb Pits. This highly anticipated module will be available on all platforms starting July 18th. Players will be immersed in an epic Dungeons & Dragons-inspired quest, culminating in the conclusion of the Menzoberranzan story arc. Your mission is to rescue the drow city of Menzoberranzan from the clutches of Lolth, the spider-goddess, who seeks to make it her domain. Explore the new adventure zone in Narbondellyn, where you can navigate the sprawling grounds of House Fey-Branche, a prestigious house within Menzoberranzan. Prepare for an unforgettable showdown with Lolth in the treacherous Demonweb Pits dungeon, and experience various game updates. Read on for all the exciting details.







“After the events in Menzoberranzan, Gromph Baenre, the Archmage, has recovered the ancient demon summoning tome, Zhaun’ol’leal. Seeking access to Lolth’s domain within the Abyss, known as the Demonweb Pits, Gromph’s actions inadvertently caused a spell to fracture, connecting the Material Plane with the Demonweb Pits. This connection allows demons, including Lolth herself, to infiltrate the Underdark and unleash a torrent of abyssal magic in the Narbondellyn district. To prevent the destruction of Menzoberranzan, you must join forces with Noori, a brilliant Sorcere mage and cousin to the Archmage. Together, you must seal the rift and banish Lolth back to the Abyss! In the new module, Demonweb Pits, brave heroes who respond to Bregan D’aerthe’s plea for assistance will discover a wealth of new content in Neverwinter. Explore the captivating Narbondellyn Adventure Zone, where you’ll have the opportunity to navigate the grounds of House Fey-Branche, an esteemed force in Menzoberranzan. Aid this powerful house in constructing the Realm Engine to fend off Lolth.”

“Across all neighborhoods of Menzoberranzan, you’ll face thrilling hunts that pit you against terrifying monstrosities from the Underdark and the Demonweb Pits. These hunts offer various modifiers, allowing you to increase the challenge and earn greater rewards. They incorporate gameplay mechanics from previous hunts in the Dragonslayer and Barovia modules of Neverwinter. For those seeking an even deadlier challenge, take on the Demonweb Pits dungeon, complete with new formidable bosses, including an epic battle against Lolth. Delve into secrets, claim rewards, and choose from three difficulty tiers (Normal, Advanced, and Master). This update also introduces quality of life improvements, such as a new post-leveling experience that provides additional goals and rewards after reaching the game’s maximum level of 20. Experience an extended new user journey and enhanced guidance into the endgame of Neverwinter.”

