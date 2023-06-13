Despite being considered the ‘perfect migrant’, international students in the UK are still subjected to cruelty.

Despite its dominance in British politics, there remains a significant lack of knowledge regarding the process of immigration to the UK. Many people assume that immigrants can easily enter the country without government oversight. However, as a veteran of visa applications, I can tell you that this is simply not the case. The visa process is extensive, invasive, and highly regulated.

Nevertheless, the Home Office continues to introduce new requirements under the guise of closing immigration loopholes and reducing net migration. Their latest policy is to bar international students from bringing their dependents with them when they come to study in the UK next year. This move directly impacts nearly 135,000 immediate family members who accompany the almost 500,000 students who were granted visas to study in the UK last year.

These changes ignore the fact that many of these families include women with young children and individuals without child-supporting networks back home. Additionally, separating couples for extended periods of time puts their relationships at risk. It is a mark of the government’s inability to be honest about the country’s need for immigrants that it is targeting a cohort of people that actively brings in significant amounts of revenue. They pay into the NHS and prove, in advance, that they will not be a burden on the state.

The UK is becoming a thriving global hub of revenue-generating international students, both from the EU and non-EU countries. They play a massive role in financing the country’s higher education system while being a net contributor to the economy. Non-EU student fees alone made up 17% of UK universities’ income in 2020-21. On average, these students pay £22,000 a year, which is scandalously divorced from the actual cost of delivery. This has led to accusations of a “morally problematic” higher education system that exploits overseas students.

The director of Soas University of London suggests that such a system would collapse if just China and India were to “close the taps.” The government’s policy change, preventing students from bringing dependents, will only hurt the UK education system. International students have a cultural affinity with the UK and recognize the value of being here to their careers and global relevance. They represent the ideal migrant: someone who meets strict standards of entry and residence, and has the good sense to leave afterwards. However, the government chooses to see them simply as a number to cull, without considering the human impact of their policies.





