Despite its generic approach, I’m still intrigued to watch The Nun 2 after seeing its new trailer.

Upon watching the official trailer of The Nun II, I must admit that I don’t find it particularly engaging. However, my dedication to the Conjuring universe compels me to see it.

Warner Bros. Pictures has just released the official trailer for The Nun II, the sequel to the horror film The Nun based on a character from The Conjuring II. Taissa Farmiga (The Nun, The Gilded Age) will be reprising her role as Sister Irene when the film hits theaters on September 8th.

Joining Farmiga in The Nun II are Jonas Bloquet (Tirailleurs, The Nun), Storm Reid (The Last of Us, The Suicide Squad), Anna Popplewell (Fairytale, The Chronicles of Narnia), and Bonnie Aarons.

For those who are interested, the official trailer for The Nun II can be found on YouTube below:

What is The Nun II about?

In The Nun II, Sister Irene once again confronts Valak, the demon nun, as she wreaks havoc in a school setting.

Set in 1956 France, a priest is murdered and evil begins to spread. This sequel to the worldwide hit features Sister Irene’s encounter with Valak, the demon nun.

When The Conjuring premiered, I became an ardent fan and still consider it one of the finest horror films ever made. Since then, I’ve faithfully followed every installment in the Conjuring universe. Despite not being impressed by the trailer for The Nun II, I’m committed to seeing it in theaters this September. I have become deeply immersed in this universe, after all.

The Nun II is scheduled to premiere in theaters on September 8th.