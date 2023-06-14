Despite low wages, expat affirms that Spain offers ‘More hours in a day’ | Travel News | Travel

TikTok sensation ‘tomcharliedesign’, currently residing in Spain, has confidently declared that Spain offers a superior quality of life as compared to the rest of the world. Spain has always been a popular destination for UK expats, with many people flocking to its coast for better weather and an improved lifestyle. However, according to Tom, he has lived in Australia, England, and the Netherlands, but nothing compares to the Spanish lifestyle. When asked about the low salary in Spain, he responded, “Yes, you might get paid less, but it doesn’t have as much impact on your quality of life as you might think. In fact, I’d go as far as to say that I’d prefer making £30,000 a year, living in Spain over earning £100,000 in the UK or USA.” READ MORE: The Safest Country for Solo Tourists is ‘Truly a Beautiful Place’

The TikToker explains that there are a “couple of reasons” why Spain’s lifestyle is far more enticing than that of other countries. Firstly, there are countless activities to indulge in without even spending a penny, as evidenced by his hiking video footage. Additionally, Spain boasts cities that are planned strategically, keeping the residents’ needs in mind, allowing them to utilize public spaces such as plazas and parks for leisurely activities.

Tom explains, “There’s something very ‘wholesome’ about seeing two abuelas (grandmas) chatting on a bench on a Sunday afternoon catching up on the weekly gossip.” The second reason that Spain comes out on top is that it can make people feel like they “have more hours in the day.” In Spain, people tend to meet up with friends and family after work, engage in outdoor activities, and are not stuck at home watching TV. Furthermore, the outdoor weather helps people to spend more time outdoors as compared to other northern European countries. Tom concludes with a statement that sums it all up, “At the end of the day, I would always opt for more free time to enjoy my life than earning big bucks.”





