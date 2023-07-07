Destructoid features an impressive August update from Farthest Frontier

Are you there, God?

Crate Entertainment has unveiled its plans for the upcoming August update of their Early Access survival city-builder game, Farthest Frontier. The standout feature of this update is the introduction of a new religion system, in addition to the additions of the paper industry and guild halls.

Farthest Frontier has been in Early Access for almost a year now. It falls under the “colony sim” or “survival city builder” genre, which gained momentum after the success of 2014’s Banished. Many developers, frustrated with the absence of a Banished sequel, have taken it upon themselves to create their own sequels, each with a unique twist. While the main focus is on the survival of the settlers, the concept has evolved in various interesting directions.

I’ve personally played Farthest Frontier and, although it may not have the same level of novelty as Timberborn’s beaver people, it is undeniably a solid game, even in its current state. It offers intricate details, stunning visuals, and strikes a perfect balance between relaxation and challenge.

However, there is still room for expansion, and the addition of religion seems like a fantastic enhancement. Nothing spices up the mundane life of a peasant quite like the fear of displeasing a higher power. The key mechanic of the religion system is the discovery of relics that will inspire reverence among your people and grant them beneficial abilities. Personally, I have a soft spot for the traditional act of sacrifice, but this approach sounds equally intriguing.

The upcoming update also brings the introduction of the paper industry, allowing players to create books, a luxury item for their settlers. Additionally, guild halls will be introduced, enabling players to focus on boosting a selected industry in their settlement. Crate Entertainment has also hinted at future updates that will improve combat, quality of life, introduce mods, and possibly even add new livestock to the game, like ducks.

Farthest Frontier is currently available for PC via Early Access. The August update is set to be released in August.