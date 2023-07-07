Destructoid: Unleashing the Malignant Season

Fighting the Spreading Malignance in Diablo 4 Season 1

Blizzard has unveiled the details for Diablo 4 season 1, known as Season of the Malignant, as part of the Diablo Developer Update for July. This exciting first season will feature a brand new storyline and introduce new features and systems to enhance character power. While a balance update and new items will be launched on July 18, the season itself will commence on July 20.

To indulge in the seasonal content, players must create a new character, which is a common practice in the action-RPG genre. At the end of the season, characters can be transferred to the Eternal Realm, allowing them to remain playable even in future seasons.

Existing players who do not wish to participate in the new season can continue playing with their current character, although they will not have access to the season-specific content. New players, on the other hand, can seamlessly jump into the new season after completing the campaign to unlock the seasonal content.

Embark on an Epic Journey with Season of the Malignant

The Season of the Malignant picks up where the campaign left off, as corruption spreads throughout Sanctuary, infesting the hearts of creatures. This newly discovered malignance transforms them into bloodthirsty fiends with a sole purpose of annihilation.

Seeking assistance in combating this new threat is Cormond, a former priest of the Cathedral of Light, who believes he has pinpointed the source of the corruption.

With your partnership, Cormond aims to turn the power of the malignance against itself. This thrilling questline begins in Kyovashad and is accessible from level one in the new season.

Unleash Power by Claiming Malignant Hearts

One of the exciting new additions to Diablo 4 is the unique system involving malignant variants of elite monsters throughout Sanctuary. Defeating a malignant enemy will reward players with a malignant heart. Interacting with this heart initiates the use of a cage of binding to capture the heart.

However, capturing the heart attracts more powerful malignant creatures that will attempt to interfere. Overcoming these enemies will enable players to claim the caged heart, which can be socketed into jewelry.

In Season 1, jewelry will offer three socket colors: red, blue, and yellow. Malignant hearts will correspond to specific color types, with a fourth version compatible with any color. Socketing these hearts grants players Malignant Powers, introducing more than thirty new powers to enhance character builds. Higher world tiers will yield improved versions of the hearts.

To aid players in obtaining desired hearts, a system has been implemented. Unused hearts can be broken down to acquire materials needed to craft an Invoker, which targets a specific power. Players can then take the Invoker to a malignant tunnel, a mini-dungeon that spawns across the world. Within this tunnel, players will confront malignant monsters until they reach the malignant overgrowth at the end. By using the Invoker, they can destroy the overgrowth, revealing a powerful boss. Defeating the boss rewards players with a heart containing the desired power.

Introducing the First Battle Pass and Additional Content

Accompanying the first season is the introduction of the Battle Pass. Players can enjoy a free tier that offers Season Boosts to accelerate progress, as well as a title and a few transmogs. An optional paid tier includes exclusive cosmetics. By progressing through the Season Journey, a multi-chapter objective system, players can earn Favor and unlock rewards within the Battle Pass.

Season 1 also brings a new boss battle against Varshan the Consumed, as well as six new Unique items and seven new Legendary Aspects for players to discover.

Overall, Season of the Malignant promises to be an engaging and captivating first season. With a captivating new storyline, innovative systems, and expanded character building options, players are in for an unforgettable experience. However, concerns remain regarding the early introduction of additional player power, as adding such systems to the core game after the season may lead to power creep and bloated systems. Time will tell how Blizzard will address these concerns.

For those eagerly anticipating Season of the Malignant, there are a few recommendations to prepare for the journey. Completing the campaign with at least one character is advisable to fully immerse in the new content upon release. Moreover, thorough exploration of the world map and the discovery of all Altars of Lilith will carry over progress into the new season and provide a small Renown boost.

Diablo 4 Season of the Malignance launches on all platforms on July 20.