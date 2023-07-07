Destructoid: Zaku’s Passion Encompassed in an Atari Lynx Cartridge

In the year 1987, the world of gaming was about to witness a significant shift. The retro homebrew scene, once an underground niche, was rapidly gaining popularity and catching the attention of major publishers like iam8bit and Limited Run Games. As the retro market continued to expand, so did the demand for retro hardware. This evolution led to the emergence of new cartridges produced by small companies such as Super Fighter Team and RetroUSB, marking the third phase of homebrew development.

Super Fighter Team, in particular, made a name for themselves by translating and porting Chinese Sega Genesis games onto new cartridges. Two notable releases from them were Beggar Prince and Legend of Wukong, which stood out for their full retail packaging, including clamshell cases, instruction booklets, and hangtags. However, their most peculiar release was Zaku, a shoot-’em-up game developed specifically for Atari’s ill-fated handheld console, the Lynx.

Although the Lynx was not a resounding success compared to its competitors like the Game Gear and Game Boy, it still had a dedicated following. This is what drew Osman Celimli, the creator of Zaku, to develop a game for it. Osman initially attempted to create a game for the Game Boy but struggled due to his lack of experience in coding. When he stumbled upon the Lynx and discovered the existence of Chip’s Challenge, a game he cherished, he decided to explore the possibilities of the platform.

Osman’s journey into Lynx programming began with a guide called “Lynx Programming for Dummies.” This resource helped him learn the ropes and develop his skills in 6502 assembly, through trial and error. He found the Lynx’s graphics hardware to be user-friendly and ideal for the fast-paced action game he had envisioned. After several years of experimentation and refining, Zaku came to life in 2003.

Zaku, often compared to Turbografx-16’s Air Zonk but with reduced hardware capabilities, follows the adventure of the protagonist Zaku as she battles against a flood of subpar games. Armed with rocket boots, Zaku utilizes their jet to blast enemies from behind. Although Osman feels that the game’s content looks unpolished in hindsight, he cherishes the memories of its charming development process.

The turning point for Zaku came when Brandon Cobb, the founder of Super Fighter Team, discovered Osman’s early demo and recognized its potential. Recognizing the uniqueness of the Lynx platform, Cobb saw an opportunity to create something extraordinary. Instead of releasing just circuit boards like other publishers at the time, he aimed to manufacture authentic, curved plastic cases for the game, which proved to be a challenge.

Despite initial skepticism from their manufacturing partners, Super Fighter Team’s sales numbers demonstrated the demand for Zaku, solidifying their vision. Osman acknowledges that Zaku would not have been published without Brandon’s intervention and is grateful for their friendship that blossomed as a result.

Over the years, Super Fighter Team released multiple production runs of Zaku before ultimately discontinuing physical product manufacturing in 2019. They returned to their roots as a freeware developer, focusing on digital platforms. Osman, on the other hand, went on to publish Rikki & Vikki for the Atari 7800 on his own, recognizing his ability to effectively market the game.

While plans for further collaborations between Super Fighter Team and Penguinet on Lynx games never materialized, Penguinet did explore the concept of a Zaku sequel called Zaktwo. Although the project did not come to fruition, it is a testament to the enduring legacy of Zaku and its impact on the homebrew community.

In conclusion, the story of Zaku and its creation exemplify the growth and evolution of the retro homebrew scene. Through the dedication and passion of developers like Osman Celimli and the support of publishers like Super Fighter Team, these games have achieved an immortal place in gaming history.





