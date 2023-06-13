Detailed Mechanics and Gorgeous Direct Feed Screens Revealed for Star Wars Outlaws

Ubisoft has just announced their new Star Wars game, Star Wars Outlaws, at Summer Game Fest 2023’s Ubisoft Forward conference. This game takes place between Empire Strikes Back and Return to Jedi, at a time when the Empire’s grip on the galaxy is tightening. However, the criminal underworld comprising of syndicates like the Pykes, the Hutts, and a new one crafted for this game is flourishing more than ever. The protagonist, Kay Vess (played by Humberly González, who previously starred in Ubisoft’s Far Cry 6 as Mercedes ‘Jonrón’ Martin), is a Han Solo-inspired scoundrel with a dangerous bounty looming over her head. She sets out to free herself from this predicament by undertaking risky contracts offered by the criminal syndicates, stealing valuable goods, and infiltrating secret locales. The choices made by the players during these missions will affect Kay’s reputation with the various factions. She’ll also have opportunities to persuade various fellow outlaws to join her on her journey to freedom.

Kay’s first and most loyal companion is Nix, who helps her in combat by providing distractions at the right time. Kay can also use her blaster, along with stealth and various gadgets, to defeat her foes. Players can explore various planets in the Outer Rim, each with its own distinct features and challenges such as the jungle planet of Akiva and the desert planet of Toshara. Kay will race across outdoor landscapes in her trusty speeder and take on unique adventures for juicy rewards.

Star Wars Outlaws also allows players to experience the spaceship fantasy, as Kay’s Trailblazer allows her to engage in exhilarating dogfights with enemies like the Empire and outlaws. Players must find the right moments to attack, evade, or chase their opponents to be victorious.

The fact sheet confirms that Star Wars Outlaws is a single-player-only game, powered by Snowdrop, and will be released next year on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X. Get ready to immerse yourself in the criminal underworld of the Star Wars universe.





