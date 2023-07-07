Details of Rs. 5,000 Discount on PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition in India: April 1 Onwards

Exciting news for PlayStation enthusiasts! Sony has officially announced a limited-time discount of Rs. 5,000 for all versions of its PS5 gaming console in India, starting from April 1. This discount is part of Sony’s summer promotional offer and is applicable to both online and offline purchases. As a result of this discount, the pricing of the PS5 will revert back to its original rates of Rs. 49,990 for the disc version and Rs. 39,990 for the digital version. Even PS5 bundles, such as the God of War Ragnarok bundle, will be reduced to Rs. 54,990. This move comes after Sony had increased the prices of the PS5 back in November 2022, making it a welcome change for fans, albeit temporary.

Gaming analyst and tipster Rishi Alwani (@RishiAlwani) reported this news, citing sources in the supply chain. Sony has since confirmed the price drop with an official statement:

Resident Evil 4 Review: A Horror Classic Mutated to Monstrous Potency

Update from Sony: ‘PlayStation India has announced a special summer promotional offer wherein customers can avail INR 5000/-* off on purchase of all variants of PS5 console. This offer starts from 1st April 2023 onwards and will be valid for a limited period only.’ #PS5 #PS5India https://t.co/oPKwrm9Vhd — 0xSkeptic | Cringe Connoisseur (@RishiAlwani) March 25, 2023

According to Sony’s announcement, the discount offer will commence on April 1, 2023, and the price reduction will amount to Rs. 5,000.

Indian Console Gamers (@ICGOriginal) have even shared an image on Twitter, which seems to be a promotional banner for the price cut. This banner showcases the consoles with the discounted prices and includes fine print stating that it’s a “limited period only” offer starting from April 1. While it may not be the significant price drop some were hoping for, it provides an opportunity to purchase the PS5 at its original prices for a limited time.

Last month, Sony held a PlayStation State of Play event that focused on Rocksteady Studios’ new game, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, and various PS VR2 games. Currently, there is no information from Sony India regarding the launch of the PS VR2 in the country. The company also revealed the new games coming to its PS Plus service in March, including Battlefield 2042, Minecraft Dungeons, and Code Vein.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

The recently released Oppo Find N2 Flip marks the company’s first foldable device to debut in India. But does it have what it takes to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music , and wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated – see our ethics statement for details.