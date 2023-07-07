Details on the Long-Promised Ray Tracing Support for Elden Ring on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X

The highly anticipated Elden Ring has finally received its long-awaited ray-tracing update in the form of patch 1.09. This exciting feature is now available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X. However, it’s important to note that the update only includes ray-traced shadows and ambient occlusion, with no support for ray-traced reflections or upscaling options like Nvidia DLSS or AMD’s solutions for better framerates on high-fidelity graphics settings.

Renowned Dark Souls modder Lance McDonald, known for creating the popular Bloodborne 60fps mod, has highlighted some key details about the ray-tracing update. The PS5 patch comes in at a larger size of 5GB, while the PC update is considerably smaller at 200MB. This difference is due to the inclusion of precompiled shaders in the PS5 version, which are ready to use upon installation. On PC, however, the shaders need to be compiled and installed during the first launch after downloading the update, which is a common occurrence for most modern PC games.

It’s worth noting that the lack of upscaling options has led FromSoftware to recommend a maximum resolution of 1080p in order to ensure optimal performance. Anything beyond that may potentially result in a slower gaming experience.

Elden Ring 1.09 is now live on PS5 and PC. It adds support for ray traced ambient occlusion and raytraced shadows. No ray traced reflections. No support for DLSS to help with performance. PS5 update is 5gb, PC is 200mb. PS5 is bigger due to precompiled shaders being included. https://t.co/4oIMOcWgq8 pic.twitter.com/0fM7mV0qBM — Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) March 23, 2023

Below are the ray-tracing system requirements for Elden Ring, as provided by publisher Bandai Namco:

Elden Ring minimum ray tracing PC requirements

OS: Windows 10

Processor (CPU): Intel Core i5-10600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT

Graphics (GPU): Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti (8GB) or AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT (12GB)

RAM: 16GB

Resolution: 1,920×1,080 pixels at Low quality – Low Ray Tracing

Elden Ring recommended ray tracing PC requirements

OS: Windows 11

Processor (CPU): Intel Core i7-10700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT

Graphics (GPU): Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti (8GB) or AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT (16GB)

RAM: 16GB

Resolution: 1,920×1,080 pixels at High quality – High Ray Tracing

In addition to the ray-tracing update, patch 1.09 also includes various balance adjustments to the gameplay, such as scaling in online PvP and changes to several Ashes of War. For a comprehensive list of all the changes, you can refer to the official Bandai Namco website. On a lighter note, the company recently shared an interesting infographic revealing that players have collectively died over 9 billion times in Elden Ring, with common causes including enemy damage, falls to death, status effects, and online PvP. The infographic also highlights the staggering number of attempts made in boss battles, with Malenia, Blade of Miquella alone accounting for 329 million attempts.

In other exciting news, just a few days after celebrating its one-year anniversary, FromSoftware announced the first major expansion for Elden Ring titled Shadow of the Erdtree. This expansion is currently in development for all platforms and was accompanied by a teaser art depicting a dimly-lit scenery featuring a mysterious blonde figure riding Torrent, the in-game steed, gazing towards two intertwined trees casting shadows and leaking golden sap. It is believed that the figure represents Miquella, the brother of the Empyrian goddess Malenia, who is cursed to forever remain a child. Bandai Namco also confirmed that Elden Ring has sold over 20 million copies since its launch in February 2022.

Elden Ring is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. However, it’s important to note that the ray-tracing feature is not available on the PS4 and Xbox One versions.

