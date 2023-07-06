Developer of Hi-Fi Rush Claims No Platforms Were Shelved After Acquisition, Addressing Xbox Exclusivity Concerns

Hi-Fi Rush, a pleasant surprise in the gaming world of 2023, made its exclusive debut on Xbox and PC platforms. However, before Microsoft acquired publisher Bethesda Softworks, there were no plans to release the game on other platforms. Game director John Johanas shared in an interview with GameSpot at Anime Expo 2023 that when the Microsoft purchase took place, the game was already in advanced stages of development and the platforms were undecided. However, the decision to release on Xbox was an easy one. Johanas clarified that the team did not have a working version for other platforms that was simply shelved.

During the interview, Johanas also mentioned that Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda did not significantly impact the development process. Microsoft took a hands-off approach and there were no changes or feedback requests from them. By that point, the game had already solidified into its final form, and everyone who saw it thought it looked cool. The only challenge for Tango Gameworks was finding an optimal release time that would not overlap with other titles. Johanas also explained how being on Xbox Game Pass was advantageous for the team, as it offered a different gaming experience from their previous projects. The surprise launch on Game Pass meant that players didn’t have time to criticize or nitpick the game.

It’s important to note that Microsoft’s exclusivity strategy for Xbox games has sparked discussions in the gaming community. While they previously promised to keep Call of Duty multiplatform, concerns have been raised due to the FTC trail and how the Bethesda acquisition resulted in titles like Starfield becoming exclusive to Xbox consoles.

Hi-Fi Rush was released unexpectedly in January and recently received an update that introduced a new challenge mode.





