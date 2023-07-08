Developing a Multi-Model ENSO Prediction System

The sea surface anomalies of positive and negative ENSO phase（from https://ifurtado.org/el-nino-southern-oscillation. Credit: Science China Press



A team led by Dr. Dake Chen has recently developed a state-of-the-art multi-model ensemble (MME) prediction system for ENSO. This system incorporates five dynamical coupled models with varying complexities, parameterizations, resolutions, initializations, and ensemble strategies. It aims to account for the diverse uncertainties associated with ENSO prediction.

An ensemble hindcast spanning the period of 1880-2017 demonstrated the superior performance of the MME over individual models in terms of both deterministic and probabilistic skills. Additionally, it exhibited reduced sensitivity to the spring predictability barrier. Comparison with the North American Multi-Model Ensemble revealed that this MME prediction system can rival, and even surpass, existing pioneering prediction models worldwide.

Since 2020, the MME system has been providing real-time ENSO predictions, accurately forecasting triple La Niña events up to six months in advance, including the occurrence of a third-year La Niña event. These predictions are regularly utilized by the National Marine Environmental Forecasting Center for operational forecasting.

The groundbreaking research has been published in the esteemed journal Science China Earth Sciences.

More information: Ting Liu et al, A multi-model prediction system for ENSO, Science China Earth Sciences (2023). DOI: 10.1007/s11430-022-1094-0

Provided by Science China Press



