Diablo IV Season 1 Release Date Confirmed for July 20: Introducing the Dark Quest Line, Troubled Character Builds, and More

Diablo IV’s highly anticipated season 1 update is set to release on July 20, approximately six weeks after the game’s successful debut. Known as the ‘Season of the Malignant,’ the update was showcased during a recent developer livestream, providing details on new quests, items, and an expanded focus on the battle pass. This upcoming season introduces a fresh questline where the realm of Sanctuary is gradually succumbing to a plague, transforming all living beings into Malignant Monsters with unique abilities. Serving as a side story within the open world, this chapter takes place after the main campaign of Diablo 4, where players defeated Lilith, the Daughter of Hatred, to purge Sanctuary of evil. The season will commence at 10:30pm IST/10am PT.

As a festering curse spreads across Diablo IV’s Sanctuary, players will be summoned to Kyovashad at level 1, where they will meet Cormand, a former priest from the Cathedral of Light. Cormand assigns a new task of extracting the infected hearts from Malignant creatures and using them to enhance our own power. Elite monsters discovered in the world have a chance of appearing as a Malignant version. Upon defeating them, these enemies drop an exposed Malignant Heart. By interacting with this item, players initiate a ritual that summons an even more potent version of the elite enemy, accompanied by a group of corrupted mobs. After vanquishing this enhanced foe, players are rewarded with a Caged Heart. These Caged Hearts function like gems that can be equipped into rings or amulets to significantly boost power. This allows players to create unique and powerful character builds that the developers hope will remain balanced.

Diablo IV Review

During Diablo IV’s season 1, all ring and amulet drops will have colored sockets: red, blue, or yellow. These sockets only accept similarly colored Malignant Hearts with corresponding powers. Attempting to use a red heart in a blue socket, for example, will prompt the game to direct players to seek specific color combinations. However, there is a possibility of uncovering a mysterious fourth color of heart during the hunt. Such a heart can be slotted into any jewelry item. A total of 32 Malignant Heart powers can be collected, but more powerful variations can be discovered as players progress through the game. Unused hearts can be broken down into crafting materials, which can then be used to create Invokers. Invokers become accessible once players complete the Diablo IV season 1 campaign and reach a Malignant Tunnel, where guaranteed hearts can be obtained. It is important to note that Malignant Hearts are quite rare when searching in the overworld.

The season 1 journey is divided into seven chapters, each with its own objectives and rewards including new items and Favor. Favor is essential for advancing in Diablo 4’s battle pass and unlocking various rewards. The more Favor earned, the higher the number of tiers unlocked. It is worth mentioning that there are two types of battle passes available: a free tier that grants in-game boosts and a paid Premium Tier that provides purely cosmetic rewards. At the game’s launch, Diablo IV only included an in-game shop with cosmetic skins, without pressuring players to make purchases. Hopefully, this trend continues as Blizzard Entertainment focuses on expanding the game in the future. The studio is already actively developing two expansions.

Diablo IV is available on PC (via Battle.net), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated – see our ethics statement for details.