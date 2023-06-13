Digital amusement park Capcom Town launches its doors for public access – Latest update! – Destructoid

Get Ready to Celebrate Capcom’s 40th Anniversary with a Digital Theme Park!

Capcom has some thrilling news for gaming enthusiasts. To commemorate their 40th anniversary, the studio is creating a digital theme park, named Capcom Town. The park will be open to the public in June and will feature a wide range of exciting attractions and activities.

The park is expected to contain a digital museum, featuring incredible artworks, trailers, marketing materials, and write-ups from the iconic franchises such as Resident Evil, Street Fighter, Devil May Cry, Mega Man, and others. Fans can also expect to see areas based on Capcom’s arcade roots, paying tribute to titles like Strider, Side Arms, Gun.Smoke, and, why not, Cadillacs & Dinosaurs too.

Capcom is a leading industry player, and while it had a rough patch in the past decade, it has bounced back with the smash-hit game Monster Hunter World in 2018. Recently, Capcom announced Resident Evil 4 and Street Fighter 6, scheduled to launch this year, adding to the already impressive lineup of successful titles.

The grand opening of the Capcom digital theme park is set for June 13, 2023, and the teaser site is already live, giving gamers a sneak peek into what they can expect. So, gear up to take the ride of your life in Capcom Town!

[Update: The wait is over! Capcom Town is now open to the public, and you can check it out right here!

Chris Moyse Senior Editor





