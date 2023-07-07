Discover Deepika Padukone’s Secretive Morning Ritual for Optimal Health

Mornings have the potential to shape our entire day, and Deepika Padukone, the renowned Bollywood actress, understands this concept exceptionally well. In a recent interview with Tweak India, she revealed her morning routine, offering us a glimpse into her strategy for starting each day on a positive note. Let’s delve into the details of her routine and draw inspiration from it to improve our own days.

Avoiding Phone Distractions:

Deepika Padukone begins her day by resisting the urge to check her phone immediately upon waking up. She explains, “I snooze my alarm for 5 minutes. I try not to scroll or get into my phone. My initial focus is on having some hot water in the morning or simply enjoying some peaceful moments because the morning time is very valuable to me.” We can take inspiration from this approach by refraining from reaching for our phones first thing in the morning, and instead, taking a few moments to be present in the moment and set our intentions for the day. Nourishing Breakfast:

Deepika believes in fueling her body with a nutritious breakfast that includes a balanced combination of proteins and carbohydrates. A wholesome breakfast provides sustained energy and keeps you feeling full throughout the morning. Follow her lead by opting for options like eggs, whole grains, fruits, or yogurt to ensure a productive and energetic start to your day. Gentle Exercise:

For her morning exercise routine, Deepika prefers a gentle approach. She explains, “I’ll probably do a quick cardio and stretching session, but nothing too intense because I don’t believe in suddenly increasing my heart rate. Maybe a brisk walk or a light jog, followed by some yoga stretches such as cat-camel, cat-cow, and spinal articulation exercises. I also focus on neck, shoulder, mobility, spine, ankle, and hip exercises.” Starting with a brisk walk or light jog can be an excellent way to get your blood flowing without overwhelming your body.

In addition to a mindful morning routine, Deepika Padukone also maintains strict discipline in her skincare practices. Inspired by her mother’s simple yet consistent approach, she believes in the philosophy of ‘less is more.’ Hydration and sunscreen are her top priorities for achieving radiant skin. Despite not being diligent with cleansing in her younger days, she now understands its significance.

She also revealed two non-negotiable aspects that have greatly contributed to her radiant skin: makeup removal at night and applying sunscreen before going outside.

These seemingly simple practices have a powerful impact on preserving the health and beauty of the skin. By embracing these habits and incorporating them into our daily routines, we can follow in Deepika’s footsteps and achieve a glowing, healthy complexion that withstands the test of time.