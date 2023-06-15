Discover Exciting Rewards with BGMI Redeem Codes for June 15, 2023 – Get Chicken Congratulatory Gestures, Weapon Skins, and Much More!

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) gained popularity in India after the PUBG Mobile ban. Although it was initially banned, the Indian government allowed BGMI back into the country about 10 months ago, with certain modifications.

Similar to other top-rated battle royale games like Garena Free Fire, BGMI developers regularly release redeem codes that provide players access to enticing rewards and freebies. These rewards include weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits, or Unknown Cash (UC), among others.

By using these codes, players can acquire these rewards without having to spend their hard-earned money. This system eliminates the need to purchase in-game currency, enabling players to enjoy the game without financial constraints. Find out how to redeem codes in BGMI and unlock a plethora of exclusive in-game rewards.

BGMI redeem codes are a unique feature that allows players to obtain in-game rewards for free using specific codes. These codes provide a convenient way for players who don’t wish to purchase UC to get items from the in-game store, such as chicken congratulatory gestures, weapon skins, and much more. Follow the steps below to redeem these codes and acquire the in-game rewards:

BGMI Redeem Codes for Jun 15, 2023

BMTFZBZQNC – Free Drifter Set

SD14G84FCC – Free Skin for KAR98 Sniper Gun

RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin

VETREL2IMHX- Bumble Bee Set

TIFZBHZK4A- Legendary Outfit

BOBR3IBMT- Desert Ranger Set

GPHZDBTFZM24U- Gun Skin (UMP9)

KARZBZYTR- Skin (KAR98 Sniper)

SD14G84FCC- AKM Skin

RNUZBZ9QQ- Outfit

TQIZBZ76F- Motor Vehicle Skin

SD16Z66XHH- Gun Skin

S78FTU2XJ- New Skin (M16A4)

How to Redeem Codes in BGMI to Acquire In-Game Rewards

Step 1: Visit the official BGMI website and submit your BGMI character ID

Step 2: Paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the space provided

Step 3: Enter the captcha/verification code as shown on the screen and click on submit

Step 4: Once done, you can collect the redeemable prizes through the in-game mail.