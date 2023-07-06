Discover How Indians are Transforming the Travel Industry

Do you experience a thrilling sense of liberation when embarking on a journey? The wind in your hair, the world at your feet—travel has always played a significant role in our lives. However, in recent times, a remarkable transformation has taken place. Indians are breaking free from conventional travel norms and embracing a new way of exploring the world. Simran, co-founder of One Latitude, shares the exciting shift that is revolutionizing the Indian travel landscape.

Gone are the days when vacations were solely about visiting famous landmarks and capturing obligatory photos. Today, Indian travelers are seeking unique experiences that foster genuine connections with the destinations they visit. We yearn for immersive encounters with local cultures, authentic interactions with communities, and opportunities to make a positive impact while exploring the globe.

So, what exactly is driving this change in Indian travel?

Embracing Experiential Travel:

We are witnessing a shift towards experiential travel, where Indians actively seek personalized and immersive experiences. From participating in local festivals and culinary adventures to volunteering and learning new skills, our fellow travelers are no longer satisfied with being passive observers. Instead, they desire genuine connections and the opportunity to create lasting memories while immersing themselves in different cultures and communities.

Sustainable and Responsible Tourism:

Awareness about environmental conservation and the social impact of travel is growing among Indian travelers. We are becoming increasingly conscious of the carbon footprint we leave behind and are taking steps to minimize it. Indians now prefer eco-friendly accommodations, support local artisans and businesses, and engage in activities that respect and preserve the environment. Sustainable and responsible tourism is at the forefront of our travel choices.

Exploring Hidden Gems:

Indians are venturing off the well-trodden path and discovering lesser-known destinations, both within our own country and abroad. We no longer confine ourselves to popular tourist hotspots; instead, we seek out hidden gems that offer unique experiences. Whether it’s exploring charming villages, uncovering pristine nature reserves, or unraveling the secrets of ancient ruins, we are on a quest to unveil the world’s best-kept secrets.

Rise of Solo and Independent Travel:

Another notable trend is the rise of solo and independent travel among Indians. Breaking away from the traditional notion of group tours, more and more of us are embracing the freedom of creating our own travel itineraries. Solo travel empowers us to step outside our comfort zones, discover our true selves, and cultivate self-reliance and confidence.

Technology:

The digital age has played a significant role in transforming Indian travel. With the power of the internet and smartphones, we now have access to a wealth of information and resources at our fingertips. From researching destinations and booking accommodations to connecting with fellow travelers and sharing experiences on social media, technology has made travel planning more accessible and convenient than ever before.

“At OneLatitude, we are thrilled to be part of this extraordinary travel revolution. We specialize in curating tailor-made travel experiences that cater to the evolving needs and aspirations of Indian travelers. We believe that travel presents an opportunity for personal growth, cultural understanding, and the creation of lasting memories. All of this while ensuring utmost comfort,” concludes Simran.