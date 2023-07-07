Disney Dreamlight Valley: When Can We Play for Free?

Disney Dreamlight Valley has garnered significant recognition in the farm life simulation genre since its early access launch in 2022, and its popularity continues to soar. One of the main reasons for this is the vast array of iconic Disney characters available, allowing players to meet their favorite characters while exploring the valley. However, access to these characters comes at a price, with the Founders Pack starting at $29.99 and granting early access before the game’s eventual free-to-play launch.

Naturally, not everyone is willing to pay the equivalent of half the price of a regular game for a title that includes microtransactions and will eventually be available for free. So, the question remains, when will Dreamlight Valley officially become free-to-play? Let’s delve into what we currently know.

When Will Disney Dreamlight Valley Be Free To Play?

The developer, Gameloft, has confirmed that Dreamlight Valley will release its free-to-play version sometime in 2023. However, no specific release date has been announced yet. A recent content roadmap suggests that a brand new chapter will be added to the game later this year, along with the highly anticipated multiplayer feature. It’s possible that this major update will coincide with the official free-to-play launch.

Dreamlight Valley’s 2023 content roadmap.

While we await further details from Gameloft regarding their plans, the exact date for Dreamlight Valley’s transition to free-to-play remains unknown. However, it’s worth noting that Xbox Game Pass subscribers can already access the game’s early access version as part of their subscription. Players on other platforms will need to purchase a Founders Pack until the game officially exits the early access phase.

Thanks for your interest! Disney Dreamlight Valley will launch as a free-to-play game in 2023. You can be the first to experience the game this summer as part of Early Access with the purchase of a Founder’s Pack or by being an Xbox Game Pass member ahead of the launch in 2023 – Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) May 16, 2022

That’s all the information we have regarding Dreamlight Valley’s upcoming free-to-play launch. Rest assured that we will provide updates as soon as more details become available.