Disney+ Hotstar to Provide Free Streaming of Men’s ICC Cricket World Cup and Asia Cup to 500 Million Smartphone Users in India

Disney+ Hotstar has lifted the paywall for mobile-only viewers in India, enabling over half-a-billion smartphone users to access the 2023 Asia Cup and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup for free. The company’s goal is to democratize cricket and increase its accessibility to mobile users. In addition, Disney+ Hotstar is offering free streaming for tablets. The Asia Cup will be held in India in September 2023, while the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup will take place from October 5 to November 19 involving 10 countries and 48 matches. The move to offer free content may negatively impact subscription revenue growth for SVOD/broadcaster-led OTT platforms, according to Karan Taurani, senior vice president of research at Elara Capital. Offering premium content for free is not a sustainable business model for India’s OTT market, which already faces challenges such as lower ARPU, high content cost, a fragmented market, and social, search, and e-commerce dominance in the ad market. Disney+ Hotstar has remained at the forefront of the rapidly evolving OTT industry in India, striving to enhance the viewer experience by introducing various innovations.





