Disney Star Aims for Another Leap in Viewership During Upcoming Sporting Events, Inspired by Record Figures in IPL 2023

Disney Star, the broadcaster of Tata IPL 2023, is planning to build on the tournament’s success by focusing on other sporting events including ICC tournaments and pro-Kabaddi league. Sanjog Gupta, the company’s head of sports, stated that the most recent IPL season had exceeded expectations in terms of viewership and fan engagement, with ratings 44% higher than the previous year. Gupta explained that Disney Star had invested significantly in the pro-Kabaddi league and was preparing for the tournament’s 10th season, which he believes will mark the next leap in its journey.

Regarding potential expansion into other sports, Gupta said that Disney Star was open to experimenting with new sports and building a genuinely multi-sport portfolio. The company had partnered with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports over the past five years for ‘Khelo India’ initiatives, showcasing popular and highly participated sports on Star Sports and Disney Hotstar.

Looking ahead, Disney Star is preparing for the World Test Championship Final tournament, Asia Cup, and the World Cup. Despite competition with Reliance-backed Viacom18’s JioCinema, which had digital rights for live streaming of the IPL, Gupta was unfazed and stated that the focus was on serving fans with the ideal viewing experience. Disney Star plans to add more languages for commentary for the next season of IPL.

In conclusion, Gupta reflected on the success of IPL 2023, stating that it had exceeded expectations and broken numerous records. The season had also resulted in growth in the premium and youngest demographic of viewers, and had seen the emergence of new heroes who had become household names.





