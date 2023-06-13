Disney Star Anticipates Lucrative Revenue from World Test Championship

Disney Star, the official media rights owner of International Cricket Council events, is expected to generate a substantial amount of ad revenue from the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and Australia, according to sources familiar with the matter. Industry insiders tracking developments in the sector indicate that ad bookings are estimated to be between Rs 40-45 crore for both TV and digital, while a company executive from Disney Star suggests that the bookings are significantly higher than this estimate.

To capitalize on this opportunity, Disney Star has secured the sponsorship of 28 companies across both mediums. Star Sports Network, the company’s TV sports brand, has enlisted 15 sponsors and 40 advertisers, while Disney+ Hotstar, the streaming brand, has secured 13 sponsors.

Media buyers have revealed the pricing structure for ad spots offered by Disney Star for the WTC final. Presenting sponsors were being sought at Rs 6-7 crore, while powered-by sponsors had to fork out Rs 4-5 crore to secure their position. Associate sponsorship, on the other hand, was priced at Rs 2-2.5 crore. Spot buyers could secure a 10-second ad spot for Rs 6 to 7 lakh.

Disney+ Hotstar is also offering sponsorship opportunities for the WTC final. The presenting sponsorship rate is priced at Rs 2.5 crore, while powered-by sponsorship is set at Rs 2 crore. Associate sponsors are believed to have spent between Rs 1.25 crore to Rs 1.5 crore. The cost per mille (CPM) rate is ₹220-280.

One of the sponsors, Bajaj Allianz, a life insurance player, is utilizing the cricket spectacle to promote the benefits of term plans for people living with diabetes. As stated by Chandramohan Mehra, Chief Marketing Officer, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, “Cricket makes perfect sense for us since our target is the male audience over 35 years of age. Cricket continues to have a lot of interest among fans. There is a different following for Test matches.”

Disney Star’s Head of Network and Ad Sales, Ajit Varghese, expressed enthusiasm for the tournament, stating that all key features have been sold out well in advance, and the company has collaborated with advertisers from various domains to help them achieve their business objectives. Disney Star feels optimistic about delivering an exhilarating tournament experience to their valued advertisers and showcasing its ability to monetize such events successfully.





