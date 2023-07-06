Disrespectful AEW Dynamite Episode Sees MJF Celebrating Adam Cole’s Birthday

Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: adam cole, AEW Dynamite, mjf, recaps, wrestling

Tony Khan’s mocking antics continued on AEW Dynamite last night – MJF and Adam Cole’s birthday skit tarnished the integrity of professional wrestling! Oh, the outrage! 😡

Greetings, dear followers. The Chadster is here to discuss the latest AEW event. On AEW Dynamite, the current AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole pulled off their fake alliance. They faced off against The Butcher and Daddy Magic as part of the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament.🤷 What started as a legitimate wrestling match quickly turned into a celebration of Adam Cole’s birthday. After the match, MJF and his crew presented a birthday cake, and the audience sang in harmony for Adam Cole. Oh, the unfairness!😡

The Chadster just can’t comprehend it. This trend of blending serious competition with comedy sketches is utterly perplexing. Instead of a well-structured wrestling organization, AEW sometimes feels like a collection of shameless comedy skits. It’s a disrespect to the wrestling industry and everything WWE has contributed to it.🤦‍♂️

Indeed, in the name of camaraderie, MJF and Adam Cole made amends, even after their longstanding rivalry. And yes, The Chadster acknowledges the expected twist where MJF might betray Cole. But this birthday celebration nonsense? It truly bothered The Chadster! Everyone had a good chuckle, huh? Well, The Chadster failed to find it amusing.😤

It’s evident that Tony Khan and his cronies, MJF and Adam Cole, lack a true understanding of the wrestling business. Do you think Vince McMahon ever threw a birthday party for his wrestlers during RAW? Absolutely not, because McMahon respects the sanctity of the wrestling ring.🙅‍♂️

Frankly, what annoyed The Chadster the most wasn’t just the absurd antics on AEW Dynamite. The Chadster swears he spotted Tony Khan hiding behind a tree earlier in the day! As The Chadster sipped his morning White Claw, casually retrieving the mail in his comfy slippers and bathrobe, he heard rustling by a nearby tree. Out of the corner of his eye, he caught a glimpse of that mischievous billionaire tossing a few AEW tickets onto his Maryland lawn before scurrying off like a squirrel.🏃‍♂️🌲

The Chadster gave chase through the suburban alleyways, but Tony Khan managed to slip away. Speeding around the neighborhood in his flashy Mazda Miata, The Chadster searched for Tony Khan, only to find the elusive billionaire vanishing into thin air! All that remained were those darn AEW tickets fluttering in the autumn breeze. Can The Chadster not escape this torment even beyond his TV screen? Why is Tony Khan so fixated on The Chadster?!😭

One thing remains certain. The Chadster simply aims to provide an honest account. This is real, unbiased reporting here, something that The Chadster, Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger excel at. Feel free to disagree, dear followers, but this week’s AEW Dynamite fell short. The Chadster promises to continue calling it as he sees it and prioritize wrestling over comedic shenanigans.💪

