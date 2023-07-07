Dolphins emerge as front-runners to secure Fainu brothers Latu and Samuela, dealing a severe blow to Wests Tigers: NRL update for 2023, according to The Mole

In a devastating blow to the struggling Tigers, the Dolphins have emerged as the frontrunners to secure the talented Manly brothers, Latu and Samuela Fainu.

These two siblings, who currently play for Manly, are considered to be among the most promising young talents in the world of rugby league.

Initially, it was expected that they would follow the highly-regarded recruitment manager, Scott Fulton, who recently made the move from the Sea Eagles to the Tigers.

However, due to the Tigers’ poor performances in recent weeks, the Fainu brothers are now leaning towards joining the Dolphins, according to a source close to them.

Wayne Bennett, the coach and rugby league guru of the Dolphins, had a meeting with the brothers and left a lasting impression on them.

Latu, a talented halfback, is believed to be the long-term successor to Luke Brooks, who will be moving to Manly in 2024. At the age of 16, Latu signed the biggest contract ever awarded to a teenage rugby league player.

Samuela, a skilled back-rower, has already shown promise in the top grade games he has played for Manly this season.

The older brother, Manase, is known for his skills as a hooker for the Sea Eagles before he was imprisoned for stabbing a man in 2019.

