Doubts About the RTX 4060 Ti Extend to Nvidia’s Own Partners

The launch of Nvidia’s RTX 4060 Ti 16GB is just around the corner, but it appears that there might not be many options available for consumers. However, this isn’t due to a GPU shortage, but rather the fact that the RTX 4060 Ti may not be able to compete with the best graphics cards on the market.

While the RTX 4060 has already been released, Nvidia is planning to introduce another card: a clone of the existing RTX 4060 Ti, but with double the VRAM. However, there are concerns that this GPU may struggle to achieve desirable sales numbers and impressive benchmark results.

The speculation about support for the RTX 4060 Ti comes from Andreas Schilling, an editor at HardwareLuxx, who recently tweeted about the card. According to his conversations with Nvidia’s add-in board (AIB) partners, very few of them seem interested in launching the GPU.

Talked to some AIB partners: It looks like very few are interested in promoting the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16 GB in a big way. You can already see that in how many fewer models there are compared to the standard variant. Its getting to close to the GeForce RTX 4070. — Andreas Schilling 🇺🇦 (@aschilling) July 6, 2023

In other words, Nvidia’s board partners don’t have much confidence in the success of the RTX 4060 Ti 16GB, which could explain the limited number of non-Founders Edition models. While this may seem concerning, there are valid reasons why manufacturers doubt Nvidia’s latest graphics card.

Many potential buyers were disappointed to learn that the RTX 4060 Ti would only come with 8GB of VRAM on a 128-bit memory bus. As it turns out, this configuration isn’t sufficient for running modern games at maximum settings. Even with an increase to 16GB of VRAM, the narrow 128-bit bus may still pose performance challenges.

However, the main issue with the RTX 4060 Ti 16GB is its price of $500, which is only $100 less than the RTX 4070. The RTX 4070 is roughly 30% faster than the RTX 4060 Ti 8GB, and while the increase in VRAM may narrow the gap, it’s unlikely to match the performance of the $600 card. Additionally, the RTX 4060 Ti has the same number of cores and is otherwise identical to its 8GB variant.

Simply put, the RTX 4060 Ti may not provide enough of a performance boost to justify its price. Positioned between two other GPUs, it’s difficult to argue for its value. Budget-conscious gamers may opt for the RTX 4060 for their next build, while those willing to spend more should consider the RTX 4070. This could explain why Nvidia’s AIB partners are hesitant about this model.

Thus, the $500 RTX 4060 Ti finds itself in an awkward position from the start, and it seems that Nvidia’s AIB partners are hesitant to release the GPU in large quantities. It’s not surprising considering that not only is the 16GB RTX 4060 Ti expensive for its specifications, but it’s also following in the footsteps of two other 4060 cards that have already received price reductions.

If the demand for Nvidia’s latest graphics cards is underwhelming, it could bode well for the next generation. Perhaps Nvidia will offer a better price-to-performance ratio with its upcoming RTX 5000 graphics cards. For now, we’re stuck with the RTX 4060 Ti with 16GB of VRAM, which is reportedly set to launch on July 18.

