Dravid, Team India head coach after WTC loss: “We had very little time to prepare post IPL”

Team India faced a disappointing defeat in the final of the World Test Championship against Australia at The Oval, with Indian team conceding a 209-run loss. Despite the loss, team India head coach Rahul Dravid congratulated Australia and acknowledged the lack of preparation time and tour games as contributing factors. Dravid expressed disappointment with the schedules, citing that it is challenging to feel satisfied with preparations as a coach when schedules are so tight. However, Dravid emphasized the need to improve and look towards the future.

Rahul Dravid said, “the schedules are very tight. We hardly got a few weeks preparation after the IPL, plus there weren’t any tour games. I’m not here to complain, many congratulations to Australia'”. pic.twitter.com/YjbrIp00Ic — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 11, 2023

Dravid spoke out on Star Sports, saying that the situation doesn’t allow for extensive preparations, and the team has to make do with what they can. He offered congratulations to Australia on winning the final, saying they played better throughout the five days. India’s second-successive loss in the final of the WTC tournament, with the first being against New Zealand in 2021. Batting collapses plagued India across both innings of the final match against Australia, with the team bowled out for 234 after resuming at 164/3 on the final day.

The Australian team was successful in dominating the Test match for all five days, posting a score of 469 in the first innings and followed up with a strong outing by scoring 270/8 as Indian bowlers failed to impress. With this win, Australia became the first team to win all ICC titles, including the ODI World Cup in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, and 2015 and the ICC Champions Trophy in successive editions in 2006 and 2009.