Dravid, Team India head coach after WTC loss: “We had very little time to prepare post IPL”

Team India faced a disappointing defeat in the final of the World Test Championship against Australia at The Oval, with Indian team conceding a 209-run loss. Despite the loss, team India head coach Rahul Dravid congratulated Australia and acknowledged the lack of preparation time and tour games as contributing factors. Dravid expressed disappointment with the schedules, citing that it is challenging to feel satisfied with preparations as a coach when schedules are so tight. However, Dravid emphasized the need to improve and look towards the future.