Drexel study finds parks to be crucial and secure amidst pandemic.

A recent study by Drexel University shows that parks have been instrumental in providing respite for individuals enduring the trials of social isolation. The research states that parks have not contributed to the spread of COVID-19. The study examined the usage rates of 22 parks in Philadelphia and New York during the pandemic’s height and found no correlation between park use and the number of confirmed cases in the neighbourhoods around them.

The study, entitled “Urban Park Usage During the COVID-19 Pandemic,” surveyed park visitors between May and July in 2020. The research team, led by Franco Montalto, PhD from the College of Engineering at Drexel’s University, collected data from small and mid-size parks in both cities. The study compared park usage to COVID-19 transmission rates in the areas immediately surrounding the parks.

The researchers selected 22 small urban parks, 15 in Philadelphia and seven in New York City, located in or near neighbourhoods representing various levels of population density and vulnerability. By analysing the census data and the CDC’s Social Vulnerability Index, which identifies communities that require support during natural disasters and crisis situations, the team accounted for these factors when examining the possibility of a link between park use and COVID-19 transmission. The results showed that regardless of the city or social vulnerability of the adjacent neighbourhoods, areas that were more densely populated tended to see more park usage. However, this increased usage did not equate to higher transmission of COVID-19, which was more closely associated with the vulnerability of the neighbourhoods.

The study found that only a small percentage of park users never wore masks, and even fewer engaged in high-risk behaviours. While a more comprehensive epidemiological study is required, the research provides no evidence to support the closure of parks during the pandemic. The study is a testament to the value of parks as a respite for urban residents during the pandemic.